Work nightmares? What your scary dreams reveal about your job

Ever wake up in a cold sweat after dreaming that you showed up to a company meeting without pants? Or worse, that you got fired?

You’re not alone. Some 6 in 10 Americans report having work-related nightmares, with searches for “stress dreams about work” spiking 140% over the past month as the workforce settled into the new year, according to a study by the job search platform JobLeads.

Those nocturnal narratives can have real-life implications, it turns out — and for HR leaders, understanding them could be key to supporting employee well-being.

“Dreams aren’t just random storylines — they serve an important purpose,” said Leah Kaylor, a clinical psychologist specializing in sleep who works in the U.S. Justice Department. “During REM sleep, the brain processes emotions, helping you make sense of daily experiences. Think of it as an emotional detox that leaves you mentally refreshed and ready to face new challenges.”

The top work-related nightmare? Being late for the office, followed by dreams about being fired and landing a new job. Also in the top 10: showing up for work naked and a romantic connection with a coworker.

But what’s really keeping us up at night may surprise many people managers.

“You are everyone in the dream,” said psychologist Billy Roberts of Focused Mind Counseling, drawing on Freudian theory. “If someone dreams about getting fired, they are both their boss and the employee. This could mean they feel inadequate and potentially crave more authority in their own lives.”

The insight is particularly relevant given that most of the U.S. workforce reports being stressed about job security — worries that aren’t just affecting our waking hours but also seeping into our subconscious.

It’s not all about being terrorized. Some dreams can actually boost our work performance, according to experts. “Many people find creative solutions to work problems during sleep because the brain is more flexible and uses different parts compared to being awake,” Kaylor said.

For HR people, the research suggests several actionable strategies.

First, they may want to recognize that work-related dreams can signal underlying stress employees might not be comfortable expressing directly. When someone mentions having recurring work nightmares, it might be worth checking in about their workload and need for support.

Also, they may want to consider implementing stress-management programs that include sleep hygiene. Kaylor advises encouraging employees to journal as part of their evening routines. “Get things off your mind so that when you lay down for bed, you can have a more peaceful night’s sleep since you have gotten many of your worries out on paper,” she said.

Roberts points to the impact of today’s work culture on our mindset. “In a world currently hyper-focused on work productivity and returning into the office, it’s no wonder so many people are having dreams about their work stability,” he said. “Many people’s self-worth is also wrapped up in their jobs.”

By understanding and addressing our nighttime fantasies, employers may be able to create a more supportive, aware and well-rested work environment.

So could it be that sweet dreams make for stronger teams? It’s something to sleep on.