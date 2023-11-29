Goodbye LinkedIn, Hello TikTok: The Return podcast, season 2, episode 6

The Return is a podcast about returning to the office. In season two, we examine what it’s like for Gen Z to enter the workforce for the first time in a post-pandemic world. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Google Play • Spotify

WorkTok, or CareerTok, is in full force.

Combined, those hashtags on TikTok have over 4 billion views. There are sneak peaks into “a day in my life” from the perspective of everyone from McDonald’s employees to top executives at Fortune 500s. You can hear people vent about how they struggle to nail a work-life balance and there are those who share their 9 to 5 routines and how they find time for fun things to do after work. And there are salary transparency videos and even tips from career experts on how to land a job.

In fact, Gen Zers are swapping LinkedIn for TikTok, realizing they can find job opportunities in an environment that is more attuned to their career and workplace goals and hopes. Andrea Moreno, who we speak to in this episode, is one of them. She landed her job as a PR account executive thanks to a TikTok connection.

Also in this episode we speak to a WorkTok creator, Jerry Lee. His account is devoted to giving career advice, including how to optimize the job search process, how to write a better resume, how to ask for a raise and even how to deal with passive aggressive co-workers. Shola West, a Gen Zer, has also dedicated her TikTok to covering career tips, leaning into building her own brand as a young professional working in media and marketing.

Across eight episodes, season two of The Return lifts the lid on what motivates and inspires the youngest generation of workers, and how they’re not as work-shy as they’re often depicted.

Season two of The Return is hosted by Cloey Callahan, a Gen Zer and senior reporter at Digiday Media’s WorkLife, and produced by Digiday Media’s audio producer Sara Patterson. Subscribe to the WorkLife podcast now on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.