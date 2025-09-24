The hidden talent pool: Why hiring managers may want to cast their nets in rural America

As companies struggle with talent shortages, millions of motivated midcareer workers in America’s rural communities remain overlooked — despite their readiness to reskill for remote opportunities.

While HR executives focus on urban talent wars and RTO mandates, a massive opportunity may sit untapped. New research from workforce development nonprofit Generation reveals that 75% of rural workers age 45+ are willing to retrain for remote jobs — yet most companies don’t even consider that well of talent in their recruitment strategies.

The numbers tell a story of missed potential for businesses and workers alike. With 1 in 5 Americans living in rural areas, it translates to millions of motivated workers who could help fix persistent talent shortages. Yet only 6% of rural midcareer professionals say their towns offer high-quality job opportunities.

Mona Mourshed, CEO of Generation, points to a fundamental disconnect in how companies think about hiring. “Geography is increasingly irrelevant to talent quality, but it’s still very relevant to talent access,” she says. Her organization has helped more than 135,000 people reskill globally.

The study, based on a survey of more than 500 rural workers 45+ across 17 states, reveals that more than 3 in 5 are unable to cover an unexpected $1,000 household expense, while nearly one-third don’t earn enough to meet their daily needs. Yet this is a workforce that desperately wants better opportunities and is willing to work for them, the study suggests.

“Rural workers aren’t lacking motivation or capability — they lack access to training that’s affordable, relevant and clearly connected to stable employment opportunities,” as Mourshed puts it.

The data exposes a troubling paradox in corporate recruitment. While 61% of unemployed rural midcareer workers cite age discrimination as their primary barrier to employment, previous studies by Generation indicate that 87% of employers say current workers 45+ perform as well or better than younger employees. “Hiring managers rate workers over the age of 45 as less valuable hires, yet those same managers praise older workers currently in their organizations,” Mourshed says. “This disconnect isn’t logical, it’s bias.”

The discrimination becomes particularly acute when it comes to using technology. Despite the rise of “digital natives,” older workers often bring superior problem-solving skills and learning discipline to new technologies, including AI tools, the researchers find. Yet hiring managers consistently assume that younger candidates are better suited for tech-enabled roles.

For hiring managers struggling in competitive urban markets, rural workers present several strategic advantages, according to the study, among them:

Reduced competition and costs. Companies face less competition recruiting from rural talent pools, potentially reducing both time-to-hire and recruitment costs compared to saturated urban markets.

High retention potential. Rural workers define good jobs by stability, security and competitive pay, suggesting strong retention rates once hired. Their limited local alternatives and community ties make them less likely to job-hop.

Proven performance. The 87% of employers who report their midcareer workers perform as well or better than younger colleagues suggests it’s just a matter of filling seats; it’s about accessing high-quality talent.

Intergenerational benefits. Bringing together workers of all ages enables employers to benefit from diverse perspectives, skills and experience levels that strengthen overall team performance.

For HR leaders facing persistent talent shortages, the solution may not involve competing harder for the same metro area-based candidates that every other employer is chasing but, rather, looking beyond the city limits.