Spike in worker drug use is a wake-up call for HR leaders

The workplace is facing a worrisome trend: a dramatic surge in employees using substances to cope with job pressures.

More than 4 in 10 workers turn to substances to meet workplace expectations, something that’s especially pronounced among younger employees, according to a survey of 1,000 adults in the U.S. by SubstanceAbuseCounselor.Org. The study reveals that nearly 70% of Gen Z and millennial employees use drugs weekly or even daily to handle job stress, more than double the rate of their boomer colleagues.

Among the biggest triggers, money tops the list, with nearly half of workers citing financial worries as their primary stressor. Others point to workplace environment (23%), uncertainty about the future (20%) and difficulty finding a job (10%).

Alcohol is the most used substance by far, followed by recreational drugs, cigarettes and prescription medications. Men were more likely than women to turn to drugs or alcohol.

Perhaps the main takeaway for HR professionals: While more than 9 in 10 of those surveyed believe employers should step up their mental health focus, just 16% said their companies actually deliver.

"We’re talking crushing student debt, sky-high housing costs and the constant threat of AI making their jobs obsolete. It’s a recipe for anxiety.” Dr. Joseph Volpicelli executive director, Institute of Addiction Medicine

Not all are surprised by the spike in substance use. “Let’s be real — this isn’t shocking, even if it is alarming,” said Dr. Joseph Volpicelli, executive director of the Institute of Addiction Medicine, who points to a perfect storm of pressures hitting younger workers. “We’re talking crushing student debt, sky-high housing costs and the constant threat of AI making their jobs obsolete,” he said. “It’s a recipe for anxiety.”

With one-third of millennials saying substance use has already stunted their career growth, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Dr. Courtney Scott, medical director of Momentous Recovery Group in Northridge, Calif., sees a distinct generational divide in attitudes about substance use. “Unlike the older generation, millennials and Gen Zs feel less stigma towards caring for their mental well-being, making them more inclined to look for coping mechanisms which include substances,” he said. “What’s particularly concerning is how AI-related job insecurities and economic instability are amplifying this tendency.”

About one-third of younger workers surveyed said they drop from $50 to $100 per month on drugs or alcohol to deal with work-related stress. Even more concerning, about the same number admit to using substances during work hours — with most, naturally, keeping it under wraps.

Melissa Legere, co-founder and clinical director of California Behavioral Healthcare in Laguna Hills, Calif., sees the situation play out daily in her detox and rehab facility. “Young employees often feel they need to be superhuman,” she said. “They’re new to their careers, eager to prove themselves and haven’t learned how to say no when work demands become unreasonable.”

“Companies need to get real about workloads. If your culture requires chemical assistance to keep up, something’s seriously wrong.” Melissa Legere co-founder and clinical director, California Behavioral Healthcare

Scott warns that this isn’t just an issue of employee health and well-being — it threatens the bottom line of employers via a decline in productivity, greater safety risks and damage to team dynamics.

Experts suggest that employers may want to deploy a robust Employee Assistance Program that provides access to counseling and other support around substance use. HR leads may want to research whether their company insurance plans cover treatment, including outpatient care and therapy.

Culture is also key. Managers ought to get training to be able to spot the warning signs of substance use and burnout before they become crisis level, as experts see it. Regular employee check-ins need to emphasize employee wellness — not just updates about work projects. Finally, companies should foster an environment where asking for help does not mean career suicide.

“There is a clear opportunity for employers to mitigate these concerns,” Scott said. “Why not place an emphasis on developing a healthy culture through mental health resources, proactive wellness initiatives and no-stigma communication instead?”

It turns out that work-life balance isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a necessity. That includes managers setting clear boundaries around work hours, encouraging employees to make full use of their vacation time, and taking a hard look at whether performance expectations are realistic, the experts advise.

“Companies need to get real about workloads,” Legere said. “If your culture requires chemical assistance to keep up, something’s seriously wrong.”