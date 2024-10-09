How people leaders see the return to in-person job interviews

Following the return to offices comes the return to in-person job interviews. And more companies are choosing to vet candidates at the offices they’ll be expected to work from and set that expectation early, workplace experts say.

”The recruiting landscape has changed with return to offices, and part of the return to in person interviews is setting that expectation about coming into the office,” said Jamie Kohn, a senior research director in Gartner’s human resource practice.

It comes as companies firm up RTO schedules, with some major employers mandating a full-time return to offices — like Amazon, which is requiring employees to work in-person five days a week starting in January.

Another reason employers are favoring more in-person job interviews is to ensure they get the absolute best candidates for the few roles they do have open. Many organizations have cut back on hiring this year as a cost-saving measure, and major tech companies have issued more layoffs.

“Organizations are hiring fewer people, and so I think there's a big desire to make sure that they're hiring the right people. It's much easier to do a cultural fit assessment if you can see someone in person." Robin Erickson, vp of human capital at the Conference Board.

“Organizations are hiring fewer people, and so I think there’s a big desire to make sure that they’re hiring the right people. It’s much easier to do a cultural fit assessment if you can see someone in person,” said Robin Erickson, vp of human capital at the Conference Board.

The rise of AI use in the hiring process is another concern that in-person interviews can help clamp down on. Almost half of job seekers used generative AI in job applications last year, a Gartner survey found. They’re using the tools to help craft resumes and cover letters, but also generate potential responses to interview questions.

“While candidates are probably not using generative AI during an interview, in-person interviews make it nearly impossible,” that report said.

But it’s unlikely a full return to in person interviews will happen — because virtual interviewing was already growing pre-pandemic. According to a survey from Gartner conducted late last year, recruiters said they were conducting on average 68% of their interviews virtually. “I do think that we’re going to continue to see a lot of virtual interviewing. We’ve gotten just a lot better at knowing how to build connection virtually,” Kohn said.

Moreover, holding interviews virtually is far more cost effective and convenient for both hiring managers and interviewees. “You don’t have to have somebody in the office to make sure that the candidates get taken to the right place, that they don’t run into each other,” Erickson said.

Interviews also include multiple rounds, and initial calls and second interviews are still held virtually in almost all cases. In-person interviews are typically reserved for later stages in the hiring process. The need for an in-person interview may also depend on the level of the role, with those interviews much more common for candidates vying for higher-level positions.

“If you're applying for a job and you're interviewing virtually, but other candidates are coming into the office, you're probably at a disadvantage." Jamie Kohn, a senior research director in Gartner’s human resource practice.

For roles with salaries in the seven-figures range, “they want to make sure as much as possible that they’re making the right bet on that hire,” said Kyle Samuels, CEO of creative talent endeavors, an executive search firm.

The return to in person interviews also brings up issues around equity, and whether those who are physically present are at an advantage compared to those who can’t, or don’t, show up in person.

“I think the bigger issue is whether all of the interviews are conducted in person or all of the interviews are conducted virtually, just to make sure there’s a level playing field,” Gartner’s Kohn said. “If you’re applying for a job and you’re interviewing virtually, but other candidates are coming into the office, you’re probably at a disadvantage.”