Love in the time of Slack: Welcome to the new era of office romance

The watercooler flirtation has gone digital, with emojis and GIFs becoming the new Cupid’s arrows and LinkedIn and Slack taking the place of Tinder.

According to recent studies, office romances aren’t just surviving hybrid work — they’re thriving in it.

Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. workers have dated a coworker, a survey from resume platform Resume Genius has revealed. And the latest research from the career website Zety found that 86% of employees believe remote working has made it easier to form romantic connections with colleagues.

“Gen Z grew up being more naturally transparent and open about their relationships, thanks to social media and technology like dating apps,” said Eva Chan, career expert at Resume Genius. “Their willingness to date across hierarchies has blurred the lines between personal and professional lives in a way we haven’t seen before.”

The numbers back it up. According to Resume Genius’ survey of 1,000 workers in the U.S., 45% of Gen Z workers report having slept with a colleague, while 11% have dated their manager — significantly greater than any other generation. Meanwhile, 1 in 10 Gen Z employees say their workplace romance helped them land a promotion.

“I now recommend the love contract to all the HR professionals with whom I work.” Mark Kluger founding partner, Kluger Healey

To manage office relationships, many HR leaders are abandoning what are seen as outdated approaches, according to Mark Kluger, founding partner of employment law firm Kluger Healey. Kluger advises against blanket bans on workplace connections, which he dubs “Romeo and Juliet policies.” As he explains: “Those who want to be together will find a way, but that might mean sneaking around and deceiving the boss and coworkers.”

Some companies are getting creative by initiating “love contracts,” formal agreements that acknowledge workplace relationships while setting clear boundaries. While it might sound like something from a romantic comedy, such agreements serve a serious purpose.

“Love contracts can provide clear expectations and safeguard against potential conflicts, offering protection for both the company and the employees involved,” said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. “For employers, these agreements provide legal protection by establishing clear expectations and mitigating risks of harassment claims or favoritism allegations.”

Though he used to scoff at the idea, Kluger became a fan of love contracts after a client mentioned having to cope with budding romances across their office.

For the client, Kluger drew up a contract both parties would sign to acknowledge the consensual nature of the relationship, pledging to refrain from being openly affectionate at work and, most importantly, agreeing to inform HR if the relationship ended. That way, if one or both former lovers were uncomfortable and wanted to move their physical work location, or if a scorned employee were to put unwanted pressure on the ex, HR could step in to prevent not only tension in the workplace but head off potential legal claims for sexual harassment that might result from a bad breakup.

“By implementing and executing fair, consistent policies around workplace romances, companies can address potential challenges head-on.” Jasmine Escalera career expert, Zety

“I now recommend the love contract to all the HR professionals with whom I work,” he said.

Still, the large majority of workplace romances remain undercover. Resume Genius found that 7 in 10 relationships are kept private from HR or management — secrecy that can lead to challenges, especially when relationships go south or involve an imbalance of power.

The virtual workplace certainly has added all new complexities to love at work. Zety’s research, based on a survey of more than 1,000 people in the U.S., indicates that half of employees frequently notice romantic tension or flirtatious behavior in virtual meetings, while 62% have themselves initiated romantic or flirtatious messages via workplace platforms like Slack or Teams.

It’s not always on purpose. Eight in 10 employees said they have accidentally sent romantic messages to the wrong colleague or in group chat — a modern workplace nightmare if there ever was one.

Experts suggest that rather than trying to prevent workplace relationships entirely, companies should focus on managing them effectively. That means implementing policies that protect both the organization and its employees while maintaining a culture of trust and transparency.

“The modern workplace thrives when employees feel respected and empowered, both professionally and personally,” Escalera said. “By implementing and executing fair, consistent policies around workplace romances, companies can address potential challenges head-on.”

What is clear is that work lovebirds aren’t going anywhere, regardless of how much employers would like to avoid such a minefield. As Kluger put it: “Rather than have a policy that will not work and that results in deception, employers should have relationship policies that address the issues that can arise from workplace romance.“

After all, he said, “Nobody can stand in the way of Cupid.”