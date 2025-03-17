From code to the cockpit: Big Tech expats chart bold new career paths

As AI remakes virtually every industry and everyone’s way of working, laid-off professionals in Big Tech are discovering that their skills are in hot demand in some of the most unexpected places — and HR people searching for tech talent are reaping the benefits.

The tech industry continues reeling from layoffs. Last month, Meta followed through on its earlier promise by cutting about 5% of its staff, or 3,000 employees, while Google said it would offer voluntary buyouts to workers in its platforms and devices unit, which employs about 25,000 people.

Many of those displaced workers are landing on their feet in other fields, often for better positions and more money.

“AI isn’t killing tech jobs — it’s changing the rules of the game,” said Danny Veiga, AI strategist and founder of Chadix, an SEO automation platform, noting that former coding wizards have recast themselves as cybersecurity experts, product managers have made the shift into medical IT, and tech support specialists have rewired their careers across a variety of skilled trades.

Many industries are eager to get their hands on these experts. “The largest financial services firms are going toe-to-toe with Big Tech for talent,” said Sarah Bouzarouata, director of industries and work dynamics research at commercial real estate firm JLL.

With more than one-quarter of the financial industry’s workforce expected to shift over the next three years, banks are hungrier than ever for tech expertise. The banking sector projects a 31% increase in demand for tech-related roles, while the number of traditional face-to-face and record-keeping positions in the industry is expected to decline by 40%.

“Industries like healthcare, logistics and finance have been arm-wrestling with Silicon Valley for talent — now they’ve got their chance,” said Elin Thomasian, seniorvp of workforce strategy and consulting at talent intelligence platform TalentNeuron. She advises tech workers to focus on skills rather than job titles, noting that companies are increasingly recruiting across industry lines.

Some of the best landing spots for Silicon Valley expats might raise eyebrows.

For example, there are ex-Googlers keeping planes in the sky, while other displaced workers have found a six-figure niche managing tech infrastructure for the healthcare industry and even adult entertainment platforms. Aviation mechanics command salaries of as much as $120,000, with many obtaining their FAA certifications in as little as 18 months.

Skilled trades are proving to be a golden ticket, with former cloud engineers enjoying a pay bump after switching to HVAC repair.

The cybersecurity sector has also proved lucrative. With the rise of AI-fueled cyber threats, industries are bolstering their teams of security specialists — again, with these individuals often exceeding their earnings compared to traditional tech roles.

Likewise, the healthcare sector, once a tech backwater, is now a hotbed of innovation, with AI-driven diagnostics and cybersecurity needs driving prime opportunity for tech transplants. Former SaaS executives are finding their niche optimizing hospital IT systems, including managing electronic health records and AI-driven patient data systems.

“Reinventing your career can be a challenging but ultimately rewarding process,” said Drew Firment, chief cloud strategist at IT training platform Pluralsight.

“The best place to start is by assessing their skills, interests and values,” added Firment, pointing to skills-based education as the springboard for “a forward leap or a sidestep in their career.” He emphasizes the importance of staying open-minded and flexible while seeking support from professional networks.

So it turns out that for the many thousands of tech workers who now find themselves at a crossroads, the prospects may not be as bleak as the headlines would suggest.

“Job stability isn’t just about staying in tech — it’s about following where human expertise is still needed,” Veiga said.

But don’t dawdle, Veiga advises: “In this game of musical chairs, those who hesitate might find themselves not just without a seat but without a ticket to the most exciting show in town.”