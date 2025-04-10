How one agency prioritizes the role of inclusive media in healthcare marketing

Frankie Stokes, manager, marketing, CMI Media Group

According to an Association of National Advertisers report, multicultural consumers make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, yet multicultural media receives only 5.2% of total advertising and marketing spend. This stark imbalance highlights a critical gap in the healthcare industry’s commitment to reaching and engaging diverse audiences.

In 2022, CMI Media Group launched the Inclusive Media Center of Excellence, marking a collective shift in how the agency approaches campaigns and engages audiences. Since then, the IMCOE has fostered in-person, tangible spaces for healthcare marketers to strengthen audience relationships and drive change, playing a pivotal role in the growth of inclusive media in healthcare marketing.

Egbavwe Pela, Group SVP of Engagement Strategy and lead of the IMCOE, recently hosted Beyond Representation Day — a collaboration among marketers, clients, partners and healthcare professionals to discuss the steps needed to build a truly inclusive healthcare marketing strategy. Held on March 17 in Philadelphia, the event brought together 125 marketing leaders from across the healthcare communications space to share strategic ideas, personal stories and unique approaches to advancing inclusivity and diversity in media and advertising.

In this Q&A, Pela shares insights from the day and what healthcare marketers can do to keep the momentum going.

How has the approach to inclusivity in media planning evolved in the last 12 months?

I attended the GrowthFronts conference a few weeks ago, where many leading consumer brands weren’t referring to this channel as inclusive media — they called it a growth opportunity. The focus for these marketers was on the viability of investing in a growing population to ensure every group is targeted and can see themselves reflected in the advertising of these enterprise brands.

How does this approach translate to the larger scope of healthcare marketing?

Inclusivity is especially important in healthcare marketing, where access to information about lifesaving and life-enhancing medicines can mean the difference between wellness and worsening health outcomes. Despite the growing diversity of the U.S. population, marketing investments in multicultural media remain disproportionately low, limiting the reach of critical healthcare messages.

We must recognize the urgency of shifting our strategies to ensure all patients — and the healthcare professionals who serve them — receive the information they need to make informed decisions about their health.

What are some of the potential outcomes that can result from a disparity in healthcare marketing?

When we fail to allocate adequate resources to inclusive media, we perpetuate systemic healthcare inequities. Communities that are historically underserved — Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, women and LGBTQ+ populations — are often the most vulnerable to health disparities. Whether it’s access to preventive care, early detection programs or cutting-edge medical treatments, these groups face significant barriers. By expanding investments in multicultural media, we can help ensure that vital healthcare information reaches the audiences who need it most.

What were some key takeaways from Beyond Representation Day?

Marketing leaders in attendance agreed on the importance of inclusive media and pledged to actively increase investments across all cross-cultural groups. The event was a powerful reminder that representation alone is not enough and that meaningful action is needed to bridge the existing gaps in healthcare communication. By committing to inclusive media, brands can help ensure that every patient, regardless of background, has access to the same life-changing healthcare information.

What should marketers be doing to build an inclusive healthcare strategy?

To build a truly inclusive healthcare marketing strategy, marketers should prioritize diversity in both media planning and execution. This means reassessing budgets and reallocating funds to ensure multicultural media investments align with the diverse populations being served. Equally important is building authentic partnerships by collaborating with multicultural media outlets, community organizations and culturally competent marketing agencies.

To empower internal teams, agencies can provide diversity training to ensure inclusive practices are embedded at every level of strategy and execution. Marketers should also reevaluate their creative to reflect the diversity of their audiences, incorporating language-specific messaging and culturally relevant storytelling.

Finally, to measure campaign impact, agencies need to establish clear KPIs that track engagement, health outcomes and ROI across all marketing efforts. The general consensus is that different metrics aren’t necessary to evaluate multicultural audiences — measurement should align with traditional media buys.

Right now though, the data is clear — healthcare marketing is not doing enough to reach multicultural audiences. Industry leaders must change that narrative. A commitment to inclusive media investments ensures all patients and healthcare providers have equal access to the information they need to lead healthier lives.

Sponsored by CMI Media Group