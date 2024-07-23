How ‘agency learning days’ are transforming staff development

Frankie Stokes, senior associate, strategic marketing and corporate communications, CMI Media Group

Organizations across sectors invest in learning and development programs to engage and motivate employees.

For one agency, CMI Media Group, investment lives in every corner of its operations. Last year, the company introduced Agency Learning Days, the latest example of how it consistently invests in staff and prioritizes developing its people—all for the ultimate benefit of its clients’ media strategy and planning.

Agency Learning Days are engaging sessions on topics including point of care, out-of-home, innovation, data and tech. They work with initiatives such as centers of excellence (COE), connecting cross-functional experts in each channel or focus area, including out-of-home, point of purchase, social and content, video and audio, inclusive media and sports marketing.

In this Q&A with Sandy Weag, executive vice president of engagement strategy and communications planning at CMI Media Group, the conversation focuses on the agency’s investment in learning and development.

How did you identify the need for the Agency Learning Days?

Sandy Weag: Our industry is ever-evolving, which makes it critical that we continue to educate and develop our people. We have a significant breadth and depth of expertise across our teams and tap into that to upskill all. Development is core to our agency culture, and our Learning Days are just one part of how we contribute to the growth of our teams. These days were designed to spark inspiration and fresh thinking across teams while providing education and thought leadership ahead of media planning season. Though the format for each day looks a little different, they each have three key themes: omnichannel, measurement and creative.

What role do the centers of excellence play in developing people’s skills and delivering the most impactful media deliverables?

Sandy Weag: Our COEs act as subject matter experts, providing education and resources for teams and thought leadership for the industry. There were three key goals behind developing our COEs. First, accelerate the adoption and utilization of channels and opportunities that align with shifts in consumer behavior. Second, tap into existing subject matter experts within our organization to elevate the knowledge and understanding of all. Third, reinforce CMI Media Group’s position as an industry leader across all channels.

Our COEs establish best practices and standards for partner evaluation within their focus channel. They support our University Learning Services (ULS) team in developing training and education for our internal teams and clients. In addition, they develop POVs and thought leadership specific to the channel and identify new partners and opportunities for pilots and test-and-learn programs.

How have the Agency Days provided learning and development opportunities for staff? What feedback have you received?

Sandy Weag: Our Agency Learning Days feature a mix of internal content, including new and expanding capabilities, as well as content from different suppliers and partners. In addition to the programming from the organization’s university learning programs, Agency Learning Days are a part of the overall commitment to learning at CMI Media Group. They allow team members to build upon their understanding of channels and topic areas through engaging panels and discussions.

We bring together cross-functional teams to foster the exchange of ideas and opportunities and inspire new thinking on behalf of our clients. Our teams have loved the opportunity to connect with their peers, learn from each other and hear from some of the best in the industry.

What’s your favorite part about the Agency Learning Days?

Sandy Weag: One of the most inspiring parts of our Agency Learning Days is seeing our teams in person share ideas and learn from each other. These sessions are an opportunity for people to engage with team members across different disciplines, teams and accounts they usually don’t get to in their daily lives.

Agency Learning Days and COEs continue to offer CMI Media Group employees the opportunity for continued growth. It’s this commitment to stay ahead of the industry that sets our people apart.

