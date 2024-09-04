Why employee happiness is starting to hinge more on HR-fostered engagement than hybrid flexibility

More flexible, hybrid working arrangements have been the norm since the pandemic — and it’s little wonder, with more than 9 in 10 employees still preferring to work from home at least part of the workweek.

But flexible working arrangements aren’t everything when it comes to employee satisfaction and happiness — in fact, that hinges much more on management, culture, and other factors more heavily tied to engagement, according to a new report from Workhuman and Gallup.

Burnout rates among employees who are fully remote or hybrid are similar to those who go to an office every day, according to the survey of 21,543 workers in the U.S. But employee experience is more strongly influenced by good managers and business practices.

The survey indicates “work-life balance isn’t just about where you work but also about the culture that shapes how you work,” said Isha Vicaria, senior research and people data analyst at Workhuman. “By consistently communicating the importance of wellbeing, setting realistic and attainable goals and helping employees prioritize their workloads, leaders can create an environment where employees know they are supported and encouraged in their pursuit of work-life balance, regardless of where the work takes place.”

"Work-life balance isn’t just about where you work but also about the culture that shapes how you work." Isha Vicaria, senior research and people data analyst at Workhuman.

One key component influencing employee happiness and satisfaction that involves one’s manager is employee recognition. Workers who strongly agree that recognition is an important part of their company’s culture are more than 4 times as likely to strongly agree that their employer cares about their wellbeing, the survey found.

But recognition is about more than a pat on the back, as Vicaria sees it. “When done right, recognition boosts morale, reinforces good behaviors and promotes a sense of belonging,” she said. “When people know they are performing well at their jobs, they feel more psychologically safe and secure in their work, which gives them the freedom to be fully present and enjoy their time off the clock.”

Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of HCM and payments platform Helios, stresses that not only managers, but also HR, play a crucial role in promoting factors that drive employee happiness. That includes championing wellbeing initiatives, facilitating communication between employees and management and putting into action programs that promote a positive work culture.

“By focusing on building strong relationships, fostering a sense of belonging and prioritizing employee engagement, HR can help create a workplace where employees thrive and feel valued,” he says.

“It’s not just about improving numbers, but building a workplace that genuinely prioritizes the wellbeing and satisfaction of every employee, thereby cultivating a culture of sustained happiness and productivity.” Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR.

After all, the shift toward remote and hybrid work clearly is not making for happier employees. In fact, the level of employee happiness fell in the second quarter of this year — a 5% drop from Q1, according to data from 57,000 global workers tracked by Bamboo HR, a provider of HRC software solutions. Employee happiness hit a four-year low in the month of May.

The survey also found that people who work for smaller companies (those with 75 or fewer employees) were happiest, as were workers in North America.

There are many ways HR leaders can promote employee happiness, according to the report. Aside from recognition programs and mechanisms for regular employee feedback, it recommends that HR better encourage employees to take time off, create stronger learning and development programs to give them new challenges, and even arrange for support groups and social events.

“As leaders, we must enhance our engagement efforts, support our teams in their workplace transitions and foster open lines of communication,” says Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. “It’s not just about improving numbers, but building a workplace that genuinely prioritizes the wellbeing and satisfaction of every employee, thereby cultivating a culture of sustained happiness and productivity.”