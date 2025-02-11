‘I don’t think it’s over’: Former head of DEI on corporate diversity’s uncertain future

Corporate America is undergoing a seismic shift in its approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Following recent Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action, mounting political pressure and a series of headline-making controversies, many organizations are scaling back or eliminating their diversity initiatives entirely.

Under President Trump, the U.S. government has also moved to aggressively restrict DEI programs, with several states following suit by introducing legislation to limit initiatives in both the public and private sectors. Scores of companies have axed DEI positions or initiatives, while others have quietly rolled their diversity programs into broader HR functions.

We spoke with a recently displaced DEI director whose position at a 600-employee statewide financial institution was eliminated. In this conversation — part of our “Confessions” series, where we trade anonymity for candor — they share their insights on the current state of DEI in corporate America, including the dangers of the media and politicians misunderstanding DEI as “hiring unqualified individuals,” and how that creates pressure for companies, particularly those with government ties.

They also share their views on why organizations need to build their DEI programs closely with legal teams from day one, and what the future might hold for DEI leaders in an increasingly uncertain landscape.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You were recently let go from your position as DEI director. What reason were you given?

They said they were going to take a different direction and integrate DEI responsibilities into another employee’s role. This person already has two other duties, and DEI will become their third responsibility. I understand their perspective to some extent; with 600 employees, they’re not that big. I’ve usually worked in the DEI space with organizations of 30,000 to 50,000 employees globally.

How does this compare to your previous experience in DEI?

I’ve been in the DEI space since 2019, so I’ve seen it evolve through different levels of maturity. This smaller organization I worked for was actually an interesting opportunity because it meant faster implementation and more visible results. But DEI work is inherently unpredictable; it’s not like total rewards where you have regular compensation review cycles. No organization has really figured out how to minimize that unpredictability.

What impact do you see this current pushback having on corporations, including at the leadership level?

If you’re not getting diverse viewpoints involved in the decision-making process, you’re only making decisions based on your own experience. The more diverse perspectives you have at the decision-making table, the stronger your organization will be. You’ll see higher retention rates and better engagement. Organizations without diversity at the leadership level won’t be as agile or able to navigate different contexts as effectively.

Do you think there’s a misconception about what DEI actually means?

Yes. DEI has become code for racial minority groups, but it’s so much more than that. It’s about diversity of thought, background and experience. Research has shown that profitability actually increases with more diverse leadership. Anyone who has worked in truly diverse environments knows how enriching it can be. I lived in China as a minority; coming from the Midwest, I had no clue about cultural norms. But once you’re in that space, you don’t want to go back. Your brain is constantly on fire, learning about other people’s lived experiences. Going back to a homogeneous environment almost becomes boring.

What about the bottom-line case for DEI?

Companies, especially B2C businesses, want to sell to our communities. If you’re only selling to people who look like you and think like you, you’re missing out on massive market share. You’re not going to increase profits through efficiency alone. When organizations cut DEI initiatives thinking they’ll be more efficient, they’re forgetting about the people they actually serve.

Do you think this is the end of corporate DEI initiatives?

I don’t think it’s over. We’ve been fighting for 400 years to get people’s voices heard and to be seen as equal. This is just a new generation trying to achieve equality within organizations and communities. When the media and politicians misunderstand DEI as “hiring unqualified individuals” — which is complete nonsense — it creates pressure, especially for companies with government ties. Organizations that haven’t built their DEI programs with legal teams from day one are more vulnerable to uncertainty.

In such an environment, are there promising signs?

Some companies have come out and stated their DEI policies haven’t changed. I think this shows there is a path forward for organizations that feel confident in what they’ve built within the DEI space. Companies that committed to DEI but didn’t put in the investment, structure or learn how to integrate it into the business, those are much more vulnerable to being shut down or silenced.

What’s next for you?

When I look on LinkedIn, there are still DEI jobs available, at companies like UKG, Tiffany’s and others. The roles might change names or roll up under culture or engagement, but they’re not going away; they might just look different in the future. For now, I’ll be recouping and focusing on my mental health through pottery. I’m actually very fortunate and privileged — I’m more worried about others living paycheck to paycheck.