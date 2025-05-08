Americans skip critical health screenings, putting their well-being – and that of their employers – at risk

Work demands are keeping Americans from prioritizing their health, with fresh research showing that a shocking 94% of Americans face barriers to getting recommended health screenings within suggested timeframes.

According to the third annual “Wellness Matters Survey” from insurer Aflac, a vast majority of Americans put off getting a checkup or recommended screening that could help identify and treat serious illnesses early. The survey, based on responses from 2,000 employed U.S. adults, reveals what may be keeping many people, particularly younger workers, from going to the doctor: fear of bad news, personal embarrassment, inconvenience, logistical barriers, and distrust or dislike of doctors.

Work-related barriers are prominent. About half those polled said they face logistical challenges such as conflicts with work hours and difficulties taking time off for medical appointments. Some 2 in 5 have canceled or not scheduled a doctor’s appointment because the wait time was too long.

This problem extends beyond regular checkups to critical preventive screenings. People have avoided common preventive care screenings including pap smears, prostate exams, colonoscopies, mammograms and blood tests.

Another study, from SiPhox Health, indicates that while 72% of working Americans see doctors annually, only one-third get regular blood testing, with 1 in 5 specifically citing workplace time constraints as a major barrier.

The issue appears to be particularly pronounced among younger workers. Millennials and Gen Z are most likely to avoid recommended screenings overall.

For a majority of the workforce, it took experiencing a health scare to realize they needed to be more proactive about their health.

According to the Aflac study, having a primary care physician is correlated with being more likely to get regular checkups. Yet some 1 in 5 Americans does not have a regular primary care physician who knows them and understands their medical history. The most common reason cited for not having a primary care physician is feeling healthy — which could actually lead to fewer screenings and more costly healthcare down the line.

Understanding health results poses another challenge. SiPhox’s survey found that 27% of workers don’t understand their blood test results, highlighting a critical gap in workplace wellness efforts.

Innovative solutions are emerging to address these barriers. Yaniv Goder, VP business at SiPhox, an MIT startup offering at-home blood testing, explains its approach: “Employees receive a self-collection kit by mail and return it via any USPS mailbox — no clinic visit or time off required. Unlike blood testing at a doctor’s office or lab — which means booking an appointment, commuting, and waiting in line at mid-day slots when you’re busy and not fasted — our sample collection takes about 15 minutes and can be done at home, at the office, or anywhere else.”

SiPhox also addresses the knowledge gap with personalized, plain-language reports. Each user receives an overall health score plus category summaries based on both standard lab ranges and SiPhox’s proprietary thresholds, Goder explains. Individual biomarker scores come with tailored insight to explain clinical implications. For example: “Your ferritin is below the recommended range, indicating depleted iron stores that may contribute to fatigue and reduced exercise capacity,” followed by a customized action plan.

Thomas Morey, senior VP and chief actuary at Aflac — who related experiencing a significant health crisis in his mid-twenties that kept him out of work for nearly two years — emphasizes the importance of preventive care. “My personal experiences bring a clear focus on the concerning uptick, as our study reveals, in the number of Americans who may not be on a path to good health,” he said. “Many avoid going to the doctor instead of doing what they can to avoid a health scare or detect a problem early.”

He added, “Having a we-are-in-this-together approach to our health may lead to better outcomes for Americans, their families and loved ones. He recommends family members schedule preventive care appointments at the same time, noting that according to the survey, Americans who book health appointments at a specific time of year are twice as likely to follow through with recommended checkups and screenings.

For HR leaders, the biggest takeaway could be that preventive care isn’t just a nice-to-have benefit — it’s a business imperative. As Morey puts it, “The question for employers isn’t whether you can afford to prioritize preventive care — it’s whether you can afford not to.”