The world of work in 2024: By the numbers

This year was one of rapid, constant change in the workplace as the pandemic dust finally settled and many returned to in-person work. It also included the arrival of generative AI and rollouts of new tools workers will be expected to use. A contentious presidential election also colored workplace relations this year.

Here is a round-up of some of the numbers that defined the workplace in 2024, and where we are headed in 2025:

Only 29% of employees are satisfied with how they collaborate with their coworkers

That’s according to a Gartner survey of over 18,000 employees conducted in the second half of the year. In 2021, 36% of employees said they were satisfied with collaboration at work. The drop coincides with the return to offices, where a key goal of many company leaders was to boost collaboration and innovation. Organizations instead need to actively rethink and reform norms around how people interact with each other at work, workplace experts say, but are up against a number of deep and unresolved issues causing this distancing.

50% of Gen Z identify as neurodiverse

Over half of Gen Z identify as neurodiverse — 22% said they definitely do, and 31% said they somewhat do, according to a survey from ZenBusiness conducted last year among over 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 to 25 years old. It comes as organizations are becoming more aware of their neurodiverse staff and looking for ways to better support them. Some companies are putting their managers through training to learn how to work best with neurodiverse staff. Some are also tweaking hiring processes to ensure they aren’t filtered out by traditional interviewing methods.

80% of workers using AI say it’s making them less productive

That’s according to an Upwork survey among over 2,500 full-time workers, freelancers and executives. Those workers said the tools are ultimately adding to their workload, as they spend more time reviewing or moderating AI-generated content and invest more of their time in learning how to use the tools. It speaks to a disconnect between leaders and staff on AI use that emerged this year. Some 96% of executives expect AI to boost productivity, while about 40% of employees say they don’t know how that will ever happen, the Upwork survey found.

50% of workers took (or considered taking) a quiet vacation

About half of workers have, or have considered, taking a quiet vacation this year, according to a survey conducted this July by Monster.com that included responses from over 2,000 US workers. About 15% admitted they had lied to their boss about their whereabouts while on a quiet vacation, that survey found. Workers are settling into new hybrid working arrangements where they still work partially remotely, and navigating what’s acceptable as far as personal travel while they’re on the clock.

56% of managers say they are fully responsible for managing and resolving team conflicts

That’s whether or not they feel prepared to do so, a Gartner survey of over 3,000 managers from around the world found. Most managers aren’t properly trained in de-escalating and resolving conflicts on their teams, even as many dealt with more conflicts around returning to offices, and of course, politics. . Managers will have to get better equipped as the skill becomes essential for them to run functioning teams, and as personal viewpoints around political and social issues continue becoming more polarized and harder to keep out of workplaces, experts say.

Over 70% of LGBTQ+ adults said they would feel less accepted at work if their employer rolled back DEI initiatives

That’s according to a survey of over 2,000 respondents from the Human Rights Campaign. Corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs came under fire this year following a ban on race-based college admissions by the US Supreme Court. Employers have been taking a hard look at their programs and the legal risks they may face. But many are standing firm in their commitments to support inclusive workplaces still in the coming year, according to workplace experts.

56% of workers planning to quit their jobs this year cited low pay as the top factor

Those findings come from a ResumeBuilder survey of over 1,000 full-time U.S. workers. Inflation and the rising cost of living hit workers hard this year. Over the past few years wage growth has slowed — with pay increases expected to be at 3.5% in 2025, down from 3.6% in 2024 and 4% in 2023, according to data from Payscale. Many have turned to side hustles or other part-time work to supplement their income. Employers in turn are examining their policies around side hustles and where they stand on supporting staff holding down multiple jobs.