WTF is hushed hybrid (and how do you stop it from happening?)

Companies are still struggling with mandating a return to the office but now, increasingly, it’s in the hands of middle management who really don’t feel like enforcing the policy.

There has been a years-long push and pull around RTO, with employees uncomfortable being forced back into the office, sometimes with inadequate reasons from management who just want to see butts in seats. At the same time, most companies are hovering around a hybrid schedule where a few days a week are mandated to boost connection and collaboration when everyone is in the office.

During and recently after the pandemic, it was up to employees to either accept RTO mandates or look for jobs at companies with more relaxed in-office policies.

Now, a third option is in the mix: having a flexible manager who disagrees with a sweeping mandate that allows you to continue working how you see fit. Enter hushed hybrid.

What is hushed hybrid?

“It’s managers enforcing the work-from-home policy as they see fit,” said Loren Margolis, founder and chief executive coach at TLS Leaders. “It’s where they take workplace flexibility into their own hands and allow direct reports to work remotely on days they should be present in the office.”

Managers are bending the rules to offer greater flexibility around how and where people work to maximize productivity and boost retention. Middle managers are also closer to workers than leadership, which gives them a different perspective on the impact hybrid flexibility has on workflow. The hush part can be described as managers thinking “We will do what we want to do to circumvent the policy,” said Karen Leal, performance specialist at HR solutions company Insperity.

Luck Dookchitra, vp, people and culture at people enablement platform Leapsome, says that might come in the form of letting employees know they won’t be checking their badge swipe or a bit of a wink-wink.

It’s likely something that has been happening for quite some time, but it isn’t until now that there is a term for it.

“It is no surprise for those of us who are closely observing how and where people work,” said Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of International Workplace Group. “Employees are seeking flexibility and are no longer willing to waste their day on lengthy daily commutes to city center offices.”

Research from the International Workplace Group found that 50% would quit if required to commute to a city center office five days a week.

Is it a good thing or a bad thing?

When you first think about managers acting outside of RTO policies, are they simply being strategic about their employee’s needs and are going to bat for their direct reports on whom they heavily rely and who’s value upper management might not see?

“People are wondering why do we have rules just for the sake of rules,” said Dookchitra.

On the other hand, it also could be a slippery slope toward workplace discrimination and favoritism issues. People might start to think why does that department, or even person, get to work hybrid when the rest of us are in the office five days a week?

“It can create chaos from the misalignment with company standards, policies and practices,” said Margolis. “It sends mixed messages. Company policies are put in place for certain reasons.”

In the worst case scenario it can be breed toxicity. “It can breed resentment amongst employees,” said Margolis. “What keeps people at a company – one of the most important qualities that creates retention – is that I was treated fairly as an employee. If managers go against RTO policies, it creates this two-tier workforce where some staff are given more privileges.”

How do you stop hushed hybrid from happening?

Insperity’s Leal posits that managers are responsible for allowing hushed hybrid work which can ultimately create ripple effects in the workplace. Leadership might lose a sense of trust in this layer of management if they have trouble enforcing protocols from the top down.

“When we’re not enforcing policies, then that translates into the erosion of the organizational culture, of trust and credibility that we see in our leaders and that discontent of the inconsistencies,” said Leal.

That’s why the experts we spoke with encourage companies to come up with a plan and stick with it. If companies continue to go back and forth on rules, managers will be more likely to take things into their own hands. Leadership should make sure that lines of communication are open while informing middle managers of policies. It’s equally important to take into account if employees are rebelling as that can be taken as a sign to rethink your policy.

“Over time, companies will find the right balance for their people and organization,” said Dixon.