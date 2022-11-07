How this company is encouraging employees to create in-office FOMO to entice their colleagues back

The carrot and the stick have, respectively, been dangled and wielded to tempt or force workers back to the office, with varying success. So far, neither approach has worked that well. There is limited appetite for incentives like free yoga and chai lattes, or a team lunch on Fridays. And the stick approach is spurring people to leave. Global mobility and food-delivery company Bolt has embraced a third approach: generating fear of missing out (FOMO).

Speaking during a recent round table event organized by messaging platform Slack in London, Mathis Bogens, Bolt’s head of internal communications, said he encourages staff in the office to post about having a great time on the organization’s Slack channels, to stoke jealousy in remote workers. “We use FOMO. This is the easiest way,” he said. “You just share photographs of how much fun it is to be at the office,” he said. “For example, we will go out as a team and order pints and good food, enjoy it together, and share lots of photos on Slack. So those people who decided not to come to the office don’t feel good.”

Respect from the tribe

Regardless of whether that approach does result in more people coming to the office at Bolt, it’s not one that psychologists or behavioral science experts support. Dr. Rachel Taylor, the host of The UnBroken Podcast and a neuropsychologist, explains the science of FOMO. “Human beings are the most social of all animals,” she said. “Social is not just about party, entertainment, and frivolity; social is how we interact with our environment and the people within it. Connected with that interaction is respect from the tribe/community/workplace/society with brain function and structure being central.”

When respect — or disrespect — is felt within one’s environment, the “most ancient part of the brain,” the basal ganglia, emits either an “all-is-well message or a life-or-death alert,” she said. That’s because humans are very dependent on sociality. “If we are not respected or valued by the community, we could be ousted or isolated, and we cannot function well or be well alone,” she added.

“While creating FOMO may force workers back to the office, it undermines intrinsic employee motivation and happiness.” Ayelet Fishbach, professor of behavioral science at the Chicago Booth School of Business.

FOMO boils down to making a social comparison about how accepted into the tribe/team/community/group we are, she added. However, in a work context, FOMO is more complex. “It is not as simple to say that the ones in the office are better off or the ones who work from home are better off,” said Dr. Taylor. “If someone is satisfied with their life, if they are safe and secure in the knowledge that they are valued and accepted by their team, then they will be content to do either.”

Ayelet Fishbach, professor of behavioral science at the Chicago Booth School of Business, developed this theme. “While creating FOMO may force workers back to the office, it undermines intrinsic employee motivation and happiness,” she said. “Inciting a negative feeling of FOMO to motivate workers, is misguided.” Fishbach urged bosses to consider whether this was “an appropriate way to get the most out of their staff.”

Sense of community

Bogens, however, stressed that while he is trying to encourage Bolt workers back by using FOMO via country — or office-based Slack channels, offering location and time flexibility remains crucial. So too is nurturing a sense of belonging for workers.

“We are not setting red lines, but want them to work at least two days a week from the office — we have just expanded our headquarters [in the Estonian capital Tallinn], and there is no point in investing in real estate if people don’t work there,” he said. “Sending people home [due to a lockdown] takes one day, but bringing people back to the office is a much longer process.”

Making the post-pandemic workplace more appealing is the first step to creating FOMO, according to Bogens. Next, a captivating calendar of non-work social events provides employees with another good reason to commute to the office. “We have board games evenings, bad movie nights, and candy Fridays, for instance,” he said.

“There is no magic formula for how frequently companies and teams should get together — it has to be driven by their own culture.” Stuart Templeton, head of U.K. at Slack.

In this vein, Bolt has established over 50 community groups on Slack, with around half set up since the pandemic’s start. “People join a club and play football, or basketball, which Bolt pays for,” added Borgens. “There are also coffee, techno, DJ, ex-pat, dog-walking, and cigar clubs, among others. Those communities connect activities to the office and play a big role in how people communicate with each other.”

Stuart Templeton, head of U.K. at Slack, praised this attitude. “There is no magic formula for how frequently companies and teams should get together — it has to be driven by their own culture.” He warned, though, that getting this wrong “will harm productivity, engagement, and satisfaction, and ultimately will lose talent.”

Recent Slack research indicated workers wasted almost two hours on video calls when in the office — “a productivity killer,” said Templeton. He argued that organizations should be more intentional regarding in-office activities. “Firms must be more thoughtful in their approach and have a clear purpose when bringing people together, which should focus on social, collaborative, and dynamic activities,” he added.

Treating workers like adults

Michelle Yeadon, co-founder of London-based advertising agency Weirdo, was skeptical about Bolt’s approach. “Trying to tempt people back to the office with FOMO initiatives is ridiculous,” she said. “I’ve never heard anyone say they were happy about benefits and experiences that are only available in-person or being required to come into the office at a specified cadence.”

The seismic cultural and working shifts triggered by the pandemic have, in Yeadon’s mind, accelerated a move away from a command-and-control style of management. It’s time, therefore, for employers to grow up.

“If you create an inclusive and welcoming culture, one where people are treated like adults, team members will organically want to spend time with the other inclusive and welcoming people who have been hired,” she said. “They will voluntarily choose to come to the office rather than being manipulated into it.”

