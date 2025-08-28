Gaps in AI adoption and workforce development has half the workforce questioning its future

As AI transforms the workplace at breakneck speed, a paradox has emerged that should keep every HR executive up at night. While organizations rush to implement AI tools with promises of enhanced productivity, they’re simultaneously creating deeper workforce anxieties and skill gaps that threaten employee engagement and retention.

Recent research from the employer reviews site Glassdoor reveals the stark reality: more than half of workers (56%) say AI adoption has made them question their long-term job security. When employees mention AI in company reviews, three out of five comments skew negative, expressing fears about AI taking over creative roles and job displacement. That drives real behavioral changes, with 71% feeling pressure to learn new skills because of AI.

The numbers become more concerning alongside data from telecom company Lightyear showing that while about half of the workforce (49%) actively fears AI will replace its jobs, only 10% is taking concrete steps to upskill. That preparation gap creates a dicey scenario where most of the workforce feels threatened but remains passive, potentially leading to lower engagement, more turnover and a skills deficit that could cripple companies’ AI initiatives.

The generational divide adds complexity HR leaders must navigate carefully. While 67% of Gen Z workers are actively learning AI skills and 44% of millennials and Gen Z view AI as fair, only 21% of Gen Xers and 18% of boomers share that confidence. That trust gap threatens workforce fragmentation precisely when cohesion is critical for successful AI implementation.

Perhaps most troubling is the disconnect between leadership perception and employee experience. Research from IT firm GoTo indicates that while 91% of IT leaders believe their companies effectively use AI to support remote and hybrid workers, only 53% of employees agree — a gap suggesting that many AI initiatives are failing at ground level despite significant investment.

"This top-heavy approach isn't just inefficient, it's risky." Sharon Bernstein CHRO, WalkMe

Meanwhile, the latest report from WalkMe, a digital adoption platform, reveals a dangerous inversion: the employees who use AI tools most frequently — Gen Z, frontline staff, specialists — are least likely to receive proper training, guidance or permission to use it. Thus, much of the workforce operates in a gray area, using AI without oversight and creating risks in compliance and quality of work.

“This top-heavy approach isn’t just inefficient, it’s risky,” warns Sharon Bernstein, CHRO at WalkMe. “It undermines trust, amplifies pressure, and creates what I call a dangerous assumption of fluency.” Enterprises lost an estimated average of $104 million last year because of underused AI tools, poor rollout and a drag in productivity.

AI continues to reshape fundamental HR processes, starting with onboarding. Data from the software comparison site Software Finder shows 42% of Gen Z employees consider proper onboarding key to long-term commitment, yet 67% say their onboarding didn’t accurately reflect job responsibilities or company culture. The disconnect becomes critical when AI tools are central to role success.

The solution may require reimagining onboarding as ongoing rather than discrete. Seventy percent of employees support “re-onboarding” after six months — essential when AI capabilities evolve rapidly and employees need continuous support.

"AI is rapidly evolving from a helpful tool to a foundational force shaping the future of work." Rich Veldran CEO, GoTo

AI’s impact extends to workplace structure itself. GoTo found 51% of employees believe AI will ultimately make physical offices obsolete, while 62% would prefer AI-enhanced remote work. That shift is driven by AI’s ability to provide flexibility and work-life balance (with 71% of those surveyed in agreement), enable location-independent productivity (66%) and improve remote customer service (65%).

“AI is rapidly evolving from a helpful tool to a foundational force shaping the future of work,” explains Rich Veldran, CEO of GoTo. “The companies that embrace AI as a core part of their employee experience will redefine what it means to be productive, connected and collaborative wherever work happens.”

Trust challenges peak in AI-powered hiring, meanwhile. Research from enterprise hiring platform iCIMS shows that while job applications grew 7% year-over-year, 82% of job seekers want to know exact criteria AI uses to evaluate applications — a demand for transparency that reflects broader workforce expectations.

Strategically, employers see AI’s greatest value in high-volume tasks like screening (55%) and candidate matching (40%), but only 7% rely on AI for final hiring decisions, preserving human judgment for critical choices.

The bottom line: the AI revolution is accelerating regardless of whether you are prepared for it, and employer adoption without workforce development may create more problems than solutions.