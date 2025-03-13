Unionized Barnes & Noble workers secure contracts as other retailers hold out

The story was first published by WorkLife sibling ModernRetail

Barnes & Noble reached another contract with unionized workers this week, giving its employees more certainty in a tumultuous retail environment while forgoing the drawn-out negotiating tactics seen at other retailers.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union announced on Monday that the union at a Bloomington, Illinois Barnes & Noble reached a contract with the corporate bookseller. Separate contracts were ratified with three unionized New York City locations last week.

Workers at several REI and Trader Joe’s locations have also unionized in recent years, furthering a wave of retail unionization in recent years that kicked off at places like Starbucks and Amazon. But Barnes & Noble workers are unique in reaching a contract. Conversely, Starbucks and Workers United finally agreed to mediation after the first stores began unionizing in late 2021. Amazon, for its part, has gone to the courts to challenge the laws that govern workers’ organizing rights.

The Barnes & Noble flagship store in New York City’s Union Square became the first in the chain to unionize in June 2023, shortly followed by a Park Slope store. Then the Bloomington store voted to unionize in October 2023, with a third New York City location voting last March.

Jaz Brisack, a former Starbucks union organizer who now helps train union organizers with Inside Organizer School, said it’s “incredibly encouraging” to see Barnes & Noble reach a contract with workers. “This is one of the first mega-corporations that has been part of this recent organizing surge to actually sign a contract,” Brisack said.

In a moment when stores like Jo-Ann Fabrics, Forever 21 and Party City are filing for bankruptcy and shutting down stores, it’s a potentially hazardous time for people who make their livelihood off working in retail stores. Ongoing tariff concerns are poised to dampen consumer confidence, and high grocery prices are pressurizing customers to watch their spending.

In turn, grocery chains like Stater Bros are laying off employees for the first time in company history. The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest jobs report said employment in retail trade has shown little net change over the year, losing about 6,300 jobs. Meanwhile, policy changes at the federal level could pose challenges to the processes and protections associated with forming a union.

Brisack said unions can provide workers protection during uncertain times. “In the event of closures or layoffs, having a union doesn’t necessarily prevent that from happening,” they said. “But it does give workers a voice in how it affects people and how it can be done in the most equitable way.” Unionized stores, for instance, could negotiate for severance packages or for shared work arrangements that may cut hours across the board instead of resulting in firings.

A Barnes & Noble spokesperson sent a statement to Modern Retail pointing out that many national retailers do not reach agreements after many years of negotiating and that reaching an agreement would allow the company to focus on other initiatives. “We are pleased therefore to have reached agreement as the process of negotiation has been distracting to all concerned,” the statement said.

It also noted that the wage increases guaranteed are “modest” compared to increases that have already been awarded to non-union employees over the last three years. Any other concessions or points of negotiations are minor or concerned language, the statement said.

“We can now concentrate on improving these bookstores and getting back to a focus on bookselling,” the statement said.

Zane Crockett, lead bookseller at Barnes & Noble, Bloomington, Illinois and a stockroom operations specialist, who sat on the bargaining committee, said he was most enthusiastic about the provision of having stools available for cashiers and baristas to sit when needed. This, he said, is typical of most retail shops in Europe and helpful to those who have long shifts.

“When you’re there for eight to 10 hours standing, you need to take a moment and sit,” he said.

Other tenants of the three-year agreement include union health care for full-time employees, pay increases, training plans and other safety measures.

Crockett said workers were also intent on securing a relocation clause in their contract. The company has been opening new stores and closing down others as it seeks to create a streamlined, sleeker format. Crockett said if that happens in Bloomington, workers will get the option of relocating before new employees are hired.

“Especially with a possible economic downturn in the future, being able to make sure your store is not engaged or closing down is something to really think about,” he said.

Four other unionized Barnes & Noble stores have yet to reach a contract. Crockett said one of the reasons he believes workers were successful in reaching a contract was because they gained support from the regional community. The team took on collective actions, like work stoppages and wearing union shirts. Other local unions, such as teachers and electricians, showed up at their events, like a seven-hour protest in front of the store in October.

Crockett said the overall response was positive in their blue-collar, college town, where some customers regularly checked in on the negotiations.

“Anyone who’s working any type of retail work and storefront job needs to be worrying about it,” he said. “It’s a good time to unionize. … You can negotiate better wages or health care.”