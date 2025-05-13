Peak performer or workaholic? Why HR leaders need to watch out for hyper-productive employees

Your top employees’ calendars are packed, they’re working overtime, they’re constantly juggling multiple projects — but are they really so-called “peak performers” or just on the fast track to burnout?

In an always-on work culture, the line between dedication and a destructive working style has become dangerously blurred. With a reported two-thirds of employees suffering from burnout, HR leaders face a critical challenge: distinguishing genuine productivity from unsustainable workaholism.

“What high performers understand that workaholics don’t is the importance of strategic effort,” said Ramon Velazquez, a professor in life sciences at Arizona State University. “Recognizing and breaking free from unhealthy work habits is key to avoiding burnout and sustaining long-term success.”

The warning signs

How can you identify whether a dedicated employee is a workaholic in disguise? Watch for Velazquez’s telltale signs:

The 24/7 email checker. When employees obsessively monitor work communications during personal time — weekends, evenings, vacation — it signals an inability to disconnect. True high performers establish clear boundaries and respect personal time, allowing them to return to work fully recharged.

Relationship and self-care sacrifices. “Make self-care a priority, and make time for family, friends and activities that energize you,” Velazquez said. “A healthy personal life can actually feed your professional life with the energy and creativity required to excel.” When workers consistently sacrifice personal relationships and well-being for work, they’re not demonstrating commitment — they’re showing signs of an unhealthy relationship with their jobs.

Hours = success. Peak performers focus on outcomes, not time spent. If employees equate late nights at the office with productivity or success, they’re missing the point. As professional coach James Powell puts it, “If your calendar is full but your tank is empty, you’re not a high performer — you’re a workaholic, a.k.a. high-functioning burnout case.”

Allergic to downtime. Does the thought of doing nothing make your employees anxious? Workaholics view idle time as wasted time, while high performers recognize that strategic breaks and recovery periods are essential for sustained excellence.

The perpetual “yes” person. Employees who cannot say “no” to additional work regardless of their current workload often mask insecurity with busy-ness. True high performers are selective about their commitments, ensuring they can deliver quality results on priority tasks.

The role of HR

For people managers looking to foster productivity while steering their team members clear of burnout, consider these strategies proposed by Powell:

Redefine success metrics. Shift away from hours worked as a performance indicator. Instead, celebrate outcomes, smart decision-making and efficiency. When employees deliver excellent results in less time, recognize that as the achievement it really is.

Model healthy behavior from leadership. “If leadership sends emails at midnight and brags about ‘grinding,’ the culture will follow,” Powell said. Ensure managers demonstrate work-life boundaries and recovery practices they want to see throughout the organization.

Normalize strategic rest. Frame recovery not as a reward for hard work but as a necessity for peak performance. Create a culture in which taking breaks, using vacation time and disconnecting after work isn’t just permitted, it’s encouraged.

Address workload systemically. “Burnout isn’t solved with a wellness webinar — it’s solved by addressing workload and systemic pressure,” Powell said. Conduct regular workload assessments and adjust accordingly before employees reach a breaking point.

Train managers to spot warning signs. Equip leadership with tools to identify workaholism before it leads to burnout. When managers notice employees consistently working overtime or seemingly unable to disconnect, they should intervene.

The bottom line is that the distinction between workaholism and exemplary performance isn’t about how much work is done — it’s about doing work better. As Velazquez puts it, it “isn’t about the hours put in, but how effectively those hours are spent.”