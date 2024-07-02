More companies train staff to be mental health first aiders

Tackling mental health challenges at work is a complex issue with no single solution, but companies are increasingly turning to a program that trains staff to essentially become mental health hall monitors.

Major companies like Delta, Lululemon and IKEA have turned to mental health first aid training, a program where staff learn how to spot mental health or substance use issues among coworkers and direct them to the proper resources.

“Mental health first aid is not just about suicide prevention, it is really about shifting the way that we talk about and respond to mental health challenges and substance use challenges,” said Tramaine EL-Amin, vp of Mental Health First Aid at the National Council of Health and Wellbeing.

A greater emphasis on mental health in the workplace emerged during the pandemic and continues as employers acknowledge the role they play and the impact on business outcomes. Employees with inadequate mental health miss four times more work than those who are mentally healthy, according to a report from Gallup, and over half over workers said they do not have easily accessible services.

“Culture is changing, and organizations recognize that addressing mental health is not only the right thing to do but essential for recruitment, reputation and retention of talent,” said Kathy Pike, CEO of One Mind and One Mind at Work.

While stigmas around discussing mental health concerns at work have eased, mental health first aid training is a nearly 20-year-old program designed to give them someone to confidentially talk to.

Staff at all levels can go through parts of the training, but certain people are designated as mental health first aiders after completing a one-day course that certifies them “just like CPR,” EL-Amin said. Designated mental health first aiders aren’t supposed to act like counselors or therapists and aren’t there to give advice.

“The difference between advice and giving reassurance and information, is that information is evidence-based and tried and true and from reliable sources, right? And we teach people how to navigate these spaces, not being clinical professionals, learning what’s the appropriate next step to take and to know what is within the scope of their expertise,” EL-Amin said.

Kate Spade New York started offering the training to corporate staff about five years ago as part of a robust mental health initiative after the company’s founder died by suicide. This year it expanded the training to all of its retail store employees too in a condensed, two-hour online version of the training course. So far over 100 employees across the organization are trained as mental health first aiders, including the CEO, said Taryn Bird, senior director of social impact at Kate Spade New York. Mental health first aiders can identify a concern or staff can come to them themselves through an online platform the company uses.

“We had a really big interest in making sure that our teams felt equipped with the language and terminology to bridge those mental health conversations, and then also promote our mental health resources,” Bird said.

“Now we have a group of folks within our brand that have a really good pulse point on the needs and tools and resources and how those are being received,” she said. Staff feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the program has helped solidify the brand’s commitment to the mental health of its workforce, Bird said.

Many mental health conversations fall on managers, and some organizations have required all managers to become mental health first aid certified, EL-Amin said.

“Most managers do not have a background in mental health and therefore are not familiar with signs that someone is struggling with a mental health issue, and if they recognize that something is not quite right, they often do not know how to or feel uncomfortable engaging in a constructive conversation about mental health,” Pike said.

“We often say go to HR for everything, but HR can’t be everywhere at all times,” EL-Amin said. “So we want to equip managers and leaders and individuals to really know one when there’s a mental health challenge that is apparent, when it’s a crisis situation, what do we do? Where do we go? How do we identify it, understand it, and respond to people who might be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge in the workplace? And then, how can we be confident to actually intervene and stay in our lane of expertise and get them connected to the resource.”

