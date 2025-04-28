Despite pressure to implement return-to-office (RTO) policies, HR leaders are finding creative workarounds for maintaining workplace flexibility while addressing collaboration challenges.

Fresh research from HR platform Leapsome, based on responses from 1,000 HR leaders in the U.S., reveals a significant disconnect between official RTO mandates and on-the-ground reality. According to the report, while 63% of HR leaders in the U.S. and 56% globally are being pressured to implement RTO policies, 4 in 5 believe forced RTO isn’t the right move for collaboration.

Most tellingly, 7 in 10 business leaders are granting exceptions to their own RTO mandates, according to Tech.co’s “2025 Impact of Technology on the Workplace” report, based on responses from more than 1,000 U.S.-based senior executives and workplace managers. The finding effectively reveals a shadow policy that accommodates employee preferences while maintaining the appearance of compliance.

There’s a reason for this covert flexibility: rigid RTO policies are backfiring. “Forced RTO policies are creating resistance, weakening culture and failing to address the root issue: collaboration,” the Leapsome study stated.

“Successful RTO mandates are accompanied by office spaces that have evolved to accommodate this new era of work,” explains Josh Blalock, workplace productivity and chief video evangelist at Jabra, the maker of professional tech devices. “Creating flexible workspaces that account for these changes is crucial to ensuring a seamless transition into more in-person work, as well as ensuring effective collaboration between in-office and remote workers and minimizing disruption.”

Tech.co’s report confirms that trend, finding that 38% of businesses granted informal exceptions and 34% went through official HR channels to secure their employees extra days to work remotely. Fewer than one-third (28%) of business leaders claim to not allow any exceptions.

“The return-to-office phenomenon has dominated the headlines post-Covid, but the latest research has shown that even if companies call their staff back, it might not translate to a full 5-day commute,” said Jack Turner, editor of Tech.co. “With 68% of business leaders sharing that employee satisfaction is a benefit of remote and hybrid working, it’s clear that flexibility and understanding can make for a much happier workforce — a lesson that companies who are staunchly sticking to rigid RTO mandates would do well to learn from.”

Rather than forcing RTO, many HR leaders are finding success with tech-driven solutions. As Blalock emphasizes, “Having the right technology in place to support seamless collaboration among teams, no matter where employees are located, is key for successful companies.” He recommends focusing on such solutions as advanced video conferencing tools, mobile workstations, dedicated collaboration areas and portable technology.

In terms of a business case for flexibility, the data reveals clear benefits. According to Tech.co’s research, 68% of decision-makers report employee satisfaction as a benefit of remote and hybrid working. Additionally, 56% acknowledge remote working can be used to attract and retain top talent.

“Talent retention is a sometimes overlooked, but key indicator of the effectiveness of collaboration efforts,” Blalock said. “When employees have the resources and flexibility needed to collaborate seamlessly, they’re more likely to stay engaged and productive.”

As HR leaders navigate this landscape, the message is clear: successful workplace strategies prioritize any debate over location. While nearly half (46%) of businesses have increased in-office days (Tech.co 2025 Report), the widespread practice of granting exceptions suggests a more nuanced approach is shaping up as the way of the future.

As Blalock puts it, “When employees are given the resources and flexibility needed to collaborate seamlessly, they are more likely to feel less stressed and be more productive. Not only does enhanced productivity mean better business outcomes, but it will also help employees stay more engaged — directly contributing to talent retention.”