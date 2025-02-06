‘Revenge bedtime procrastination’ and other harmful post-work habits are draining employees

Employees are showing up to work drained before their workday even starts.

A large contributor is harmful after-hours habits that can put them in a cycle of lowered productivity and increased burnout, according to a new report. Some of those habits include excessive screentime, mindless eating, choosing sedentary rather than active activities, and “revenge bedtime procrastination.”

Those habits can also harm employees’ physical health, translating into higher healthcare costs for employers. So how can HR better educate staff on this and support them in choosing healthier habits outside of work?

“It’s a fine line, because as the HR team, it’s hard to tell somebody that your after-work activities could be leading to burnout,” said Shawnee Irmen-De Anda, chief people officer at therapy company Thriveworks.

Excessive screen time

Excessive screen time can happen both on the clock and at home, and is particularly relevant today with a barrage of news headlines and updates to keep track of. It can harm not only employees’ mental health but also their physical health – giving way to eye conditions and inadequate sleep.

Working-age Americans spend more than seven hours a day in front of screens, according to a recent report from the American Optometric Association and Deloitte. That results in an estimated $151 billion in health system, productivity and well-being costs annually, according to that report. Nearly 70% of people working in office jobs are exposed to excessive screen time compared to 42% of individuals in other professions, the report also found.

One tip HR can encourage is the 20-20-20 rule: for every 20 minutes of computer viewing, staff should gaze at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to give the eyes a break. After two hours of screen time, staff should take about a 15-minute break from screens too, according to Steven Reed, American Optometric Association president.

“Unmanaged digital eye strain can affect an employee’s sleep quality and mental health, which can result in absenteeism and higher healthcare costs related to vision-related issues,” Reed said.

Sedentary activities

Most people spend much of their workday sitting at a desk, and coming home to do the same on the couch can be harmful to one’s health and productivity. Workers who regularly engage in some form of moderate exercise are less burnt out than their colleagues who work out less, a study from the University of Michigan found. And moderate exercisers reported feeling less emotionally exhausted and more personally satisfied at work, according to the study, where researchers analyzed 520 full-time workers regarding their physical activity and professional performance.

Some employers have recognized this and taken steps to encourage and incentivize staff to exercise more, by offering gym membership stipends or even PTO to work out. Expanding those benefits is one way to eliminate barriers and encourage staff to be more active during their workdays and afterward.

Revenge bedtime procrastination

Revenge procrastination bedtime “describes the frustration of long work hours and sacrificing sleep just to have a little time for yourself, resulting in staying up late to reclaim personal time you missed during the day, even though you know it’s no good,” according to a report from Northerner, a tobacco-free nicotine retailer.

Irregular sleep can lead to a multitude of physical and mental health challenges impacting one’s work. A lack of sleep can lead to trouble with decision making and problem solving, and also worsen depression and increased burnout in the long term, according to research from the National Institutes of Health.

“The guidance we give to employees is that inner work days consist of mental acts or activities focused on your inner world." Jolen Anderson, chief people and community officer, BetterUp

According to Northerner’s report, establishing a regularly timed nighttime ritual can help thwart this. “Once you’re into this schedule, your brain will automatically know it’s time to wind down,” the report said. Employers can help employees avoid this by allowing them to reclaim any personal time – whether it’s putting limits and expectations around working after hours, allowing extended lunch breaks, or staff to leave early some days to catch up on a TV show or spend time calling friends and family.

One way coaching platform BetterUp encourages employees to take time for themselves to rest and recover from work is through “inner work days.”

“The guidance we give to employees is that inner work days consist of mental acts or activities focused on your inner world,” said Jolen Anderson, chief people and community officer at BetterUp. Those company-wide days off are intentionally labeled as inner-work days, intended for employees to get out in nature, spend time with loved ones, and follow other guidance to be shared later during team meetings and town halls.

“It just brings it into the dialog and sort of acknowledges that everyone is facing that problem together,” Anderson said.