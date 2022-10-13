Company culture has never been more important for organizations looking to attract and retain the best talent. But for employers, culture is about more than just Bagel Fridays and communal espresso machines. The strongest cultures are built on values that run deep throughout the organization.
Formerly presented by Digiday, Glossy and Modern Retail Awards, the WorkLife Awards are now a part of Digiday Media’s newest brand and recognize the top employers and the values that make them unique.
Awarding the employer who has best maintained their company culture in a hybrid work environment.
Awarding an outstanding recruiter, either in-house or independent, who has displayed fair and effective practices to attract top talent.
Awarding the HR team who has worked together to create a strong company culture and work environment.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the mental well-being of their employees.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the physical well-being of their employees.
Awarding the best program, either organized by an employer or independent entity, that fosters strong interpersonal connections between mentors and mentees in an innovative way.
Awarding the program that encourages a culture of recognition in an organization in the form of public/private praise and rewards/incentives.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment and dedication to employee appreciation.
Awarding the employer who has best maintained their company culture as a fully remote environment.
Awarding the best coworking environment, either physical or virtual, whose culture has been curated to serve a diverse community of remote and/or flexible workers.
Awarding the employer that has excelled at creating a strong company culture and work environment.
Awarding an outstanding people manager who has best mentored, supported and grown their team members.
Awarding the HR executive who has excelled at leading a team towards creating a strong company culture and work environment.
Awarding the employer with the most effective onboarding process in order to successfully and seamlessly integrate new hires into the company.
Awarding the employer who has shown the greatest level of support to social causes through staff empowerment, extracurricular programs, and community partnerships.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the professional growth of individuals through training, education and enrichment.
Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to entry-level employees in terms of professional growth and career advancement.
Awarding the employer who has proven to be the most accommodating and flexible for working parents.
Awarding the employer with a partial or full remote workforce who best keeps employees connected, engaged and supported.
Awarding the employer who best demonstrates a respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Awarding the employer whose employees clearly demonstrate a unified passion for the company’s mission and values.
Awarding the employer whose culture best facilitates cooperation and joint efforts among teams to achieve a common goal.
Awarding the employers whose culture best fosters unique, original and successful thinking demonstrated by tangible results.
Judges will be looking for companies or campaigns that can clearly demonstrate success over the past 12 months. Judges are seeking companies or campaigns that have seized challenges and created opportunities and will evaluate entries based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall.
Judges will require evidence to substantiate all entries. This can include details of financial performance, specific KPIs, creative evidence in the form of a sizzle reel, campaign images, or links to the final project or related sites. The judges will also consider the structure, presentation and clarity of each entry.
Judges will score each entry prompt and consider any supporting materials submitted. After each judge submits their score for the above criteria, the scores of each criteria will then be averaged and then combined to determine overall score for each entry. The highest scoring entries will appear on the shortlist and winner lists.
All material will remain confidential to the judges. Only the ‘Credits’ section of an entry will be made public via the shortlist/winners announcement. If you win a particular category, our team may summarize the entry for shortlist/winner announcements and winners guides.
