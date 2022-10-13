WorkLife Awards

Best Hybrid Work Environment New Awarding the employer who has best maintained their company culture in a hybrid work environment.

Top Recruiter New Awarding an outstanding recruiter, either in-house or independent, who has displayed fair and effective practices to attract top talent.

HR Team of the Year New Awarding the HR team who has worked together to create a strong company culture and work environment.

Best Mental Wellness Program New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the mental well-being of their employees.

Best Physical Wellness Program New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the physical well-being of their employees.

Best Mentorship Program New Awarding the best program, either organized by an employer or independent entity, that fosters strong interpersonal connections between mentors and mentees in an innovative way.

Best Rewards & Recognition Program New Awarding the program that encourages a culture of recognition in an organization in the form of public/private praise and rewards/incentives.

Most Valued Employees New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment and dedication to employee appreciation.

Best Virtual Work Environment New Awarding the employer who has best maintained their company culture as a fully remote environment.

Best Coworking Culture New Awarding the best coworking environment, either physical or virtual, whose culture has been curated to serve a diverse community of remote and/or flexible workers.

Employer of the Year New Awarding the employer that has excelled at creating a strong company culture and work environment.

Best Manager New Awarding an outstanding people manager who has best mentored, supported and grown their team members.

HR Leader of the Year New Awarding the HR executive who has excelled at leading a team towards creating a strong company culture and work environment.

Best Onboarding Process New Awarding the employer with the most effective onboarding process in order to successfully and seamlessly integrate new hires into the company.

Most Committed to Social Good New Awarding the employer who has shown the greatest level of support to social causes through staff empowerment, extracurricular programs, and community partnerships.

Most Committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Most Dedicated to Employee Growth New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to the professional growth of individuals through training, education and enrichment.

Best Workplace for Young Careers New Awarding the employer who has shown the strongest commitment to entry-level employees in terms of professional growth and career advancement.

Best Employer for Parents New Awarding the employer who has proven to be the most accommodating and flexible for working parents.

Best Employer for Remote Employees New Awarding the employer with a partial or full remote workforce who best keeps employees connected, engaged and supported.

Most Committed to Work/Life Balance New Awarding the employer who best demonstrates a respect for a healthy work-life balance.

Most Passionate Employees New Awarding the employer whose employees clearly demonstrate a unified passion for the company’s mission and values.

Most Collaborative Culture New Awarding the employer whose culture best facilitates cooperation and joint efforts among teams to achieve a common goal.