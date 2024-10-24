Here are 3 under acknowledged barriers to an equitable workforce

Creating more diverse and inclusive workspaces is a topic coming under fire recently, with some companies cutting DEI roles or otherwise scaling back efforts. But some are standing firm in their commitments and beliefs that a workforce that looks more like the populations it serves will result in better outcomes across the board.

Some groups though may be overlooked when it comes to DEI initiatives — like workers with invisible illnesses, those who are neurodiverse, and those with caregiving responsibilities. More workers are identifying as a part of these groups, and it’s up to employers and HR professionals to craft cultures, programs and policies to better support them — whether or not they choose to disclose their situation. Ultimately, flexible working policies are key, workplace experts say.

“It’s universal design. It’s not this special thing that somebody has to ask for because of who they are,” said CV Viverito, director analyst for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Gartner’s HR Practice.

“Having universal design opens people’s minds and makes the culture such that we understand that something that’s good for one group of people is good for everyone,” Viverito said.

Invisible illnesses

Invisible illnesses can include physical chronic health conditions like epilepsy, Crohn’s disease and diabetes, to name a few, and also chronic mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. Employers are legally obligated to make reasonable accommodations, but because they’re invisible, disclosure is often the hardest part — though an important piece in making staff feel safe at work.

Yet nearly 80% of workers with invisible illnesses don’t disclose it to their employer out of fear it will change perceptions of them.

“It requires a certain degree of psychological safety, feeling safe enough to go ahead and speak up and ask without fear of stigma, without fear of it being misinterpreted as some kind of request for special treatments, when really you’re just asking for your needs met like everybody else’s needs are met,” Viverito said.

“I shouldn’t have to request to work from home one day because I’m sick. It should be part of the culture that anyone can request for a flexible work schedule,” they said.

More flexible working policies can be highly beneficial for staff with invisible illnesses, but also workplace cultures that foster psychological safety enough for people to feel they can bring their whole selves to work, workplace experts say.

Neurodiversity

Neurodiversity in the workplace is gaining wider recognition today as some companies tailor hiring processes and train managers to better support neurodiverse staff.

But like those with invisible illnesses, disclosure remains a challenge. During the past few years of remote work, many people who are neurodiverse enjoyed working from home and the ability to make their own workspaces more comfortable.

“They were able to work in a space that was created for them, and oftentimes work in a style that worked really well for them,” said Christy Pruitt-Haynes, distinguished faculty for leadership and performance at the Neuroleadership Institute.

For those on the autism spectrum, sensory issues are common and can be particularly challenging for those having to return to offices. Those with attention deficit disorder may find themselves struggling to focus with office distractions. Accordingly, flexible work policies stand to benefit this group.

Workers with autism also may feel they need extra clarity around future events to properly plan and prepare themselves. One accommodation that helps in the hiring process is providing more clarity and specifics ahead of time before interviews.

“Before anyone interviews, you can provide them with just a sample framework of expectations,” Viverito said.

Caregiving

Many employees today are working while caring for their own children, elderly parents, or even both. But like invisible illnesses and neurodiversity, they may fear they’ll face repercussions or be looked at differently when disclosing their situation at work.

“I feel that a lot of decision-makers don’t actually know the vast amount of caregivers that are within their workforce,” Viverito said. “If we had better data on that, we would be able to say, ‘wow, this is over half of our workforce. Are we sure we’re taking care of them in the way we should be or are they all suffering in silence?’”

Women overwhelmingly shoulder the burden of caregiving responsibilities, often hampering their career progression – something known as the “motherhood penalty.”

But again, they stand to benefit greatly from flexible working policies that allow them to take care of all their responsibilities both at work and at home.

“When companies do lean into flexibility, and do lean into acceptance of all work styles and needs, it truly does benefit everyone, and it takes the pressure off of individuals to feel the need to say I have this special circumstance, because saying that is very difficult,” Pruitt-Haynes said.